Pact inked for investment in advanced fishing boats

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Wednesday signed two memoranda of understanding with Oman Fisheries Company and Fakhr al Bihar Company to enable Omani youth to work in the fisheries sector through a programme called Advanced Fishing Boats.

The programme seeks to introduce modern fishing units that meet the expectations of Omani youth wishing to undertake fishing as a profession.

The agreement was signed with the CEOs of the two firms by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Fisheries Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The two MoUs provide employment for Omani fishermen onboard fishing boats owned by the two firms at a rate of 3-6 licensed fishermen who took training within the professional programme. The fishermen will undertake to download specific quantities of fish in areas designated by the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry undertakes to grant licenses to the companies to invest in the fisheries sector and to facilitate their access to financing from the parties that grant funding for the purchase of advanced fishing boats.

The programme targets the commissioning of 270 advanced fishing boats of 10m-14m lengths by 2023. It aims to make fishing a full-time profession for the youth.

The programme also seeks to contribute to the sustainability of fisheries resources and the development of a 24,000-unit market that covers the whole coastal strip where fisheries resources are too shallow, compared to the efforts that the fishermen exert. –ONA