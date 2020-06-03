Local Main 

PACP issues 1,610 violations across the Sultanate 

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has issued 1,610 violations against a number of commercial establishments in different governorates of the Sultanate from February 25 to the end of May this year.
The move is part of PACP’s efforts to monitor violations in the Sultanate’s markets.
The bulk of the violations were related to price hiking with550 violations followed by 372 violations for not displaying the price list.
Other violations included selling herbals, non-issuance of the purchase invoice, pricing discrepancy between the display and checkout, carrying out promotional offers without a permit, carrying out misleading or deceptive ads, non-abidance by the standard specifications. ONA

