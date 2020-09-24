Package for private sector to continue till year end

The packages that were announced by the Supreme Committee on COVID -19 in April to support the private sector companies and the national economy will continue till the year-end.

As per the details, sponsors will continue to pay the reduced Civil ID renewal fee of RO201, instead of RO301, until the end of this year.

Multiple establishments owned by the same partners may delegate their employees to work in any of those establishments when necessary.

Employers can renew the expired licence of their expatriate workers who are currently abroad without any fine after coordinating with the competent authorities.

Sponsors are exempted from paying fees or fines for the permits of their non-Omani employees if they leave the country permanently.

Work licences may be approved for a non-Omani workforce that is partial or temporary use, where fees are calculated for the number that the establishment wants.

Private sector establishments will be allowed to use the workforce of other establishments to work in their facilities according to a written agreement between the establishments.

The package allows the affected private sector institutions and companies to terminate the labour contracts of the non-Omani workforce, provided that these institutions commit to paying all workers dues before leaving the country permanently.