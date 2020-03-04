PACDA throws light on civil protection of companies, factories

SALALAH, March 4 – Stakeholders of businesses in Dhofar, including owners of companies and factories, discussed civil protection of their businesses with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) at a meeting held at the office of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCI), Dhofar chapter, in Salalah on Tuesday. Captain Abdul Aziz bin Sultan al Ghafri, Head of Civil Protection Department at PACDA in Salalah, gave a presentation on how to protect businesses and put stress on meeting preventive requirements in offices and factories.

Present on the occasion were Hussain Huthaith al Batrahi, Chairman of OCCI Dhofar chapter, officials and employees involved in the security and safety sectors in private sector organisations. The meeting came out with suggestions in safety and civil protection in companies and factories. It called for fulfilling preventive requirements in the facilities and called upon the businessmen to get PACDA approval before and after the completion of security and safety requirements. “There should be proper roads in the factories and companies so that there is proper access for civil defense vehicles etc in the event of any emergency. There should be dedicated water source to deal with fire cases,” he said.

He called for regular maintenance of firefighting equipment and alarms with proper maintenance report and put stress on an emergency plan to evacuate workers in the event any emergency. “For this there should be regular drill and training among the workers… They must be trained on how to use firefighting equipment and follow safety procedures’’. Al Ghafri threw light on implementation laws, regulations, and safety requirements in buildings and facilities and called for proper implementation of these guidelines. He sought support from the stakeholders to set up the mechanisms and controls that govern the situation while dealing with hazardous materials.

The businessmen were advised to take advantage of different PACDA departments to ensure safety in their business establishments. “The General Department of civil protection consists of a number of departments, which are known as Projects and Technical Studies department; Industrial Protection department; Hazardous Materials Control department; Inspection and Control department. There is a separate department to deal with violations and maintaining records.” He called upon the meeting participants to be ready for periodic inspections of companies, factories, and other private establishments to determine the extent of technical and preventive requirements, providing technical advice, issuing security and safety licenses for dangerous and radioactive materials, and issuing safety and security licenses for buildings if they meet the protective requirements.