PACDA marks World Civil Defence Day today

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) will join the member states of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) to mark the World Civil Defence Day, which is observed on March 1 every year, under the theme “Strong Civil Protection To Preserve The National Economy”. This year PACDA marks the World Civil Defence Day under the theme ‘Civil Defence for the Protection of the National Economy’. The rapid economic growth witnessed by the Sultanate required development at PACDA which became one of the region’s most advanced civil defence bodies in terms of equipment and training.

PACDA constantly improved its systems to facilitate the issuance of safety licences for investors and entrepreneurs. The coordination between the civil defence sector and the economic sector is aimed at protecting the economic development witnessed by the Sultanate in various fields to achieve the objectives of Oman Future Vision 2040. PACDA handled 3,409 fire incidents in 2020 compared to 3,864 fire incidents in the previous year, a 12 per cent decrease.