PACA issues guidelines for outbound & inbound passengers

Muscat: Based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has issued a notification to all airlines operating through airports in Oman.

Departures

Omani citizens shall have health insurance valid in the country to which they are traveling. Passenger shall comply with the conditions of the country to which they are traveling.

Citizens and foreigners are allowed to travel from Oman without a permit.

Citizens arriving in Oman are subject to 14 days of domestic quarantine.

Arrivals:

Foreigners arriving in Oman are subject to institutional quarantine for 14 days and must present confirmation of accommodation and means to cover its expenses.

The aircraft crew is exempted from the 14 days quarantine and subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

Arriving passengers shall be required to download and start the registration process on the Tarassud+ application before arrival as well as pay an amount of RO5 to obtain a tracking bracelet to wear during the quarantine.

All visitors are required to have health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay in Oman.

Non-Omanis are allowed to enter Oman only under a permit issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via their embassy or sponsor or national airlines (Oman Air and Salam Air).

The two national airlines (Oman Air and Salam Air) are allowed to carry transfer passengers

Foreign diplomats returning to Oman are excluded from the previous conditions except for the domestic quarantine requirement.