Bilateral air agreements with three countries discussed: Shura

Muscat: A Majlis A’Shura committee discussed the ratification of bilateral air agreements with Belarus, Gambia, and Australia on Tuesday.

The meeting with officials from the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) discussed the goals and the benefits of these agreements once approved by the government.

It may be noted that air transport agreements to regulate the operation of airlines between the Sultanate and the other country, as airlines cannot extend their operating networks to any country without an agreement between the governments.

The Sultanate has so far bilateral air agreements with 111 countries to date.