Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Arsenal’s out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil has been left out of their Europa League squad for the 2020-21 campaign, giving rise to media speculation that he might have played his last game for the Premier League side.

Ozil, 31, who is under contract with Arsenal until June 2021 and earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($451,465) per week, has not played for the team this season and made 18 Premier League starts in the previous campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said last month that his team are “evolving” and that the German midfielder will find it difficult to break into the squad, casting doubts over his future at the club. — Reuters

