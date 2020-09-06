Overdose of immunity boosters may have side effects

Muscat: Precautionary measures against COVID-19 are fine, but an overdose of immunity boosters may cause other health issues.

Medical experts are wary of people getting obsessed with personal protection and overdosing their intake of paracetamol or vitamin tablets, and immunity boosters which are seen in many countries today.

Reports suggest that people who are taking anti-corona medicines overly or too much of turmeric, methi, and vitamin D, have chances of many other diseases, including damages in internal organs.

“The cases of overdose of medicines are likely to be high among those who are excessively worried about COVID-19 and addicted to anti-COVID measures,” Dr Mizun Tufail al Rahman, said Senior Consultant Family Physician at the Ministry of Health.

“Although in Oman we have not come across such a phenomenon, people would tend to over-consume if moderation is not maintained and one is not self-educated about the causes and remedial measures,” she added.

In some countries, a patient with Type 2 diabetes mellitus had vitamin D toxicity while a spike in blood and urine calcium levels were found resulting in nausea, vomiting, dehydration, dizziness, confusion, and drowsiness among other changes in other countries.

Dr Raman, Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Al Hayat International Hospital, opines that people are in the habit of going overboard when they read some media reports that something is good for health.

“I know for sure taking excess vitamin D is bad because it increases calcium in the blood to dangerous levels which can harm the heart and kidneys.”

He further said a case of water poisoning was brought to his clinic who was brainwashed by some reports that drinking two litres of water as soon as he wakes up in the morning will wash away all the accumulated body toxins in urine.

“There is a lot of misconception among the people,” says Dr Dilip Singhvi, Specialist Apollo Hospital.

“Many of the home remedies which have been advised on various platforms and tried by people especially in India and elsewhere without any supervision such as turmeric, methi, vitamin D3, vitamin C, Zinc Ginger, ‘kadhas’, many herbal, homeopathic like Arsenicum alba and Ayurvedic like ashwagandha, for boosting the immunity, have been taken by many people and land with side effects.”

However, our researches show that turmeric is good for general health, for immunity, but to be taken in moderation, with milk once a day. Vitamin D3 should be replaced if levels are low as they also help in boosting immunity but if the level is above 30 then no need to replace, especially avoid self-medication. Vitamin C although is very popular, but doesn’t have any proven role.

“Herbal medicines and related products are sometimes used without any proper knowledge of their side effects,” says Dr Abood al Sawafi, Buraimi University.

“I advise all to be cautious whilst using such home remedies, some may do work but over usage could be a source of serious side effects.”