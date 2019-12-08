Main 

Over 84,000 tourists visit Jabel Akhdar in six months

Muscat: Jabel Akhdar is one of the most important tourist destinations for tourists during the winter season. Tourists from various nationalities, particularly Europeans, come here to enjoy its pleasant environment and diverse natural elements, relax and indulge in geological and adventure tourism.

The total number of tourists who reached Jabel Akhdar between January and June 2019 was 84,539. In June they were 28,725. It was a significant increase over 27,161 of the same period last year. In the year 2018, the total number of tourists who reached Jabal Akhdar was 226,487.
The number of Omani tourists in June 2019 was 15,104. In the same period, the number of tourists from Gulf countries reached 1,458, Arabs 1,397 and other foreigners 10,766.

Khaleel al Toobi, director of tourism in al Dakhiliyah governorate, said, Jabel Akhdar is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sultanate.

Marhoon bin Saeed al Mahrouqi, a tourist guide at the Tourism Services Center, said, “The Tourist Services Center is located at the beginning of the mountain climbing road, and it was opened in the year 2014 to provide information about the tourist sites in the Sultanate.”

