Over 7,000 expatriates register for exit scheme

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has received 7,689 requests from expatriates, who wish to leave the country for good without paying any fines or fees, since online registration began on November 15.

Of which, 3263 expatriates have left their jobs, 408 have no work permits and 253 of them had their work permit canceled. A total of 3,765 work permits were still active.

Also, from 7,687 requests, 93 were from those with family visas, 87 family joining visas, 147 visit visas, 12 tourist visas, and 7,289 work visas, and 61 with no documents.

The scheme is open till December 31. The registration can be done at the Ministry of Labour’s website mol.gov.om.

The service aims to facilitate the non-Omani workforce to permanently leave the country and exempt employers from all fees and fines resulting from the expiration of work permits. Residents who have expired work permits or are registered as absent without leave can apply to departure during this period,” the ministry said.

“Registration can be done at the embassies, the ministry’s website, and Sanad centers. Seven days after registration, the expatriate worker can visit the Ministry of Labour office at Muscat International Airport or seven hours before the flight departure. They should carry a valid ticket, travel documents, and the PCR test valid for 72 hours.

If the expatriates do not have proper documentation (like a lost or expired passport) they have to get in touch with the embassies.