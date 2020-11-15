Over 700 mosques reopen in Oman

Muscat: The daybreak today saw the re-opening of more than 700 mosques in the Sultanate in the implementation of a decision by the Supreme Committee on Covid 19.

The committee allowed the re-opening of mosques whose capacity is 400 worshippers or more, accounting for 30 percent of the total. The committee laid emphasis on commitment to precautionary measures as stated in the Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry’s “Directory of Covid-19 Guidelines” issued last week.

Zahir Abdullah al-Hosani, Director of Mosques Department at the Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry, said that registration is still open for more eligible mosques to be added online through electronic form-filling by mosque supervisors.

The Mosques Department turned down a number of applications because the mosques requested to be opened did not meet the requirements of the safe congregation, said al-Hosani. ONA

Photos: Mohammed Mahjoub/ Oman Observer