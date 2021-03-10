Over 68,000 retirees till January-end

The number of retirees by the end of January 2021 reached 68,456, with an increase of 1 per cent over the previous year, according to the new statistics of the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund. Seventy-seven per cent of them were women and 23 per cent men.

It also suggested the average age of retirement 50 years, the average period of service 22 years, and the average pension of RO 566.

During January alone, the number of retired persons was 403 and 89 per cent of them constituted men and 11 per cent women.

The average age for end of service among them was 54 years, the average period of service 30 years, while the average pension RO1,183.

The Fund said that the total monthly pensions reached RO 39 million.

Mid of last December, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave directives for the establishment of two retirement funds — one for the public and private sectors and the other for the military and security units.

His Majesty also gave directives for amending the minimum years of service required for early retirement to 30 years of service and laying down a unified retirement system for newly-appointed employees in the government units and the private sector with retrospective effect for employees who have not completed 10 years of service.