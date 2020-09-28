Over 6,000 new diabetes cases in Oman

Muscat: over 6, 000 new diabetes cases were recorded in the Sultanate in 2019, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Of 6, 430 new diabetes cases reported, 6,115 were Omanis, and 316 expatriates.

The highest number of cases were reported in North Batinah and the lowest in Musandam.

According to the recent statistics of the Ministry of Health (MoH), three out of every 10,000 of the population are hospitalized due to high blood pressure diseases and six per 10,000 of the population due to diabetes.

The data also showed that about 25 per cent of all hospital deaths were due to heart disease and the circulatory system and that about 13 per cent were due to cancer-related diseases. The report indicates a steady increase in the incidence of non-communicable diseases, as the rate reached 44.2 percent among outpatients and 39.8 percent among inpatients.