Muscat: Several requests were submitted online to the Ministry of Manpower for the cancellation of work permits of expatriates in May 2020 across all governorates.

A total of 4,467 requests were made during this period, of which 3,544 were from the Muscat governorate.

The cancellation of work permit service allows employers to cancel work permits of expatriate manpower, whether due to the end of service or other reasons.