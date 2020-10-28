Head stories 

Over 3,000 COVID-19 patients recover

Kabeer Yousuf

Oman reported more than 3,000 new recoveries during the past 24 hours, marking the first mass recovery since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in February this year.
The Sultanate reported 618 new cases and 5 deaths on Wednesday.
Although the 2-week long night lockdown has brought in positive results, the people gathering during the day time and parties have led to the spike in cases, according to Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.
Speaking to the media during the 18th press conference of the Supreme Committee, the Minister further said community transmission contributed to the largest number of cases.
“As much as 80 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate are due to community transmission, followed by other reasons, such as from institutions.”

