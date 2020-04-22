Over 3.2 million doses of animal vaccinations in 2019

As part of the National Livestock Immunisation programme to protect animals from the risk of epidemic diseases, the total number of various immunization doses administered last year reached over 3.2 million in the Sultanate.

According to Dr. Ahmed bin Saif al Amri, Director of the Animal Health Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the animals covered in the immunization project are sheep, goats, camels and cows.

The diseases targeted by the vaccination in the project are foot and mouth disease, peste des petits ruminants (PPR), also known as goat plague, sheep and goat chickenpox, pastelella disease, Brucella disease, streptococcal dermatosis etc.

“The National Livestock Immunization programmes is one of the most important pillars of the national strategy to combat animal epidemics, and there are 25 teams that implement the annual immunization programme. Each team consists of a veterinarian, veterinary technician, and workers”, Dt al Amri said.

He said that immunization has many benefits, including protecting human health from infection with common diseases transmitted to it from some animal diseases, in addition to providing treatment expenses and reducing animal deaths.

“This also helps the economic success of animal production projects, and the provision of animal products with a high food value safe and healthy “, he said.