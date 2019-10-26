Over 202,000 Omanis registered with public sector pension funds

MUSCAT: The number of pensioners registered with public sector pension funds in the Sultanate at the end of August 2019 stood at 202,071 pensioners, comprising a drop by 0.2 per cent compared to August 2018.

According to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number of pensioners by August 2019 included 119,219 males and 82,852 females.

According to categories of wages subject to contribution, the number of pensioners in the wage category from RO 1,000 to less than RO 2,000 dropped by 1.3 per cent reaching 60,401 pensioners, including 35,551 males and 24,850 females. The category from RO 700 to less than RO 800, stood at 35,643, including 14,966 males and 20,677 females.

Similarly, in the category of wages, the number of pensioners with wages from RO 800 to less than RO 900 rose by 0.3 per cent, to reach 31,740, including 14,207 males and 17,533 females.

The number of pensioners with wages from RO 325 and less than RO 400 stood at 20,212 pensioners, comprising an increase by 0.1 per cent. There are 16,634 pensioners with salary ranging from RO 500 to less than RO 600, and 20,184 pensioners with salary from RO 600 to less than RO 700.

The number of pensioners with wages from RO 900 to less than RO 1,000 dropped by 0.2 per cent, to 7,342 pensioners including 3,637 males and 3,705 females. There are 4,938 pensioners with salary ranging from RO 400 to less than RO 500, comprising an increase by 2.5 per cent.

The number of pensioners in the wage category from RO 2,000 and above dropped by 0.7 per cent reaching 4,977 including 3,806 males and 1,171 females.

By age group, a total of 53,355 pensioners were in 35-39 years category; followed by 47,716 in 30-34 years category, 37,981 in 40-44 years category, 20,733 in 25-29 years category, 20,150 in 45-49 years category, 11,293 in 50-54 years category, 7,323 in 55-59 years category, 2,808 in 20-24 years category, 544 in 60-64 years category, 156 in 65 years and above category, and 12 pensioners in 15-19 years category. — ONA

Related