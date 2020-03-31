Over 2,000 placed under institutional quarantine

Muscat: Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and the head of the relief and sheltering sector, said that the Supreme Committee on Covid has started to lay down mechanisms for dealing with the current situation.

It has been agreed that the medical response sector will be responsible for standardizing the medical and technical work as well as agree on a mechanism for fieldwork, Al Maawali said.

The relief and sheltering sector have provided more than 23 hotels to serve as institutional quarantines in Muscat and the other governorates of the Sultanate.

Currently, there are 2016 under institutional quarantine. Additional numbers of Omani students returning back to the Sultanate will be dealt with in accordance with the mechanisms determined by the medical response sector, he added.

Al Maawili added: “We have coordinated with the relevant authorities to set up a database of volunteers with 500 volunteers sorted out of whom 320 are medical professionals and all of them are ready to work in addition scout volunteers who were distributed in various quarantine centers across the Sultanate.”

The relief and sheltering sector is responsible for 2,000 youths currently under the institutional quarantine, Al Maawali said calling on those under institutional quarantine to follows the instructions and the requirements of institutional quarantine. — ONA