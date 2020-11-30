Over 197.4K employees registered with public sector pension funds

Khalid al Adawi

Muscat: The number of Omani employees registered with the public sector pension funds at the end of September reached 197,489 employees, a decrease of 0.3 per cent from the end of August.

The number of male employees registered with the Civil Service Employees Pension Funds, the Diwan of Royal Court and the Central Bank of Oman, has reached 114,553 while female employees were 82,936.

The total number of employees registered with the public sector pension funds by the end of August was 198,057.

NCSI affirmed that these figures were registered at the end of September depending on the employees’ age group.

NCSI said that there were 121 employees of the age group 65 years and older registered with the public sector pension funds at the end of September (including 102 male employees and 19 female employees), an 8 per cent increase compared to 112 employees of the same age group registered in August.

Number of employees registered with the public sector pension funds in the age group 60-64 years old has increased by 3,4 per cent (611 employees) compared to 591 in August.