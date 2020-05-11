Over 17k applications for labour licence renewal filed in April

Muscat: The number of online applications for renewal of labour licences for non-Omani manpower stood at 17,812 in all governorates of the Sultanate, in April this year.

These include 16,470 commercial licences and 1,342 private licences.

Muscat Governorate accounted for the greatest number of renewal applications with 9,353 while Musandam Governorate saw a meagre 60 applications coming at the bottom of the list.

The Ministry of Manpower’s online labour licence renewal service allows employers to extend labour licences that have already expired or are nearing expiry with the later being the most sought-after in April.

Second to Muscat in labour licence renewal application number came North Al Batinah with 2,626 including 2,340 commercial licences and 286 private licences followed by Dhofar Governorate with 1,545 (1,453 commercial licences and 92 private licences) while Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Batinah governorates registered 971 and 940 applications, respectively.

The numbers of labour licence renewal applications registered in the rest of the governorates were as follows: North Al Sharqiyah (779), South Al Sharqiyah (720), Al Dhahirah (448), Al Buraimi (258) and Al Wusta (112). — ONA