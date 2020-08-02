Over 100 pedestrians killed in road accidents in 2019

Muscat: Over a hundred pedestrians lost lives due to road accidents in 2019 in Oman, according to official statistics released recently.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information in its latest report said that 114 pedestrians lost lives in 2019 road accidents, and 99 of them were men.

The NCSI report added that 252 pedestrians, including 39 women suffered injuries from road accidents.

Most of the pedestrian deaths were reported from Muscat (22), North Batinah (33), South Batinah (23), Dhofar (9), South Sharqiyah (7), and North Sharqiyah (5).

It may be noted that 511 people lost lives and 2,442 people suffered injuries from 2,120 road accidents in 2019.

The majority of the accidents were due to vehicle collisions (903), followed by runover (416) and collision with fixed objects (419).

Speed (269) was the main factor for deaths due to road accidents in 2019 though it dropped from 384 in 2018 and 347 in 2017.

Other factors include negligence (98), fatigue (12), overtaking (32), bad behavior (50), defects in the vehicle (28), and not leaving a safe distance (12).

Subsequently of the total 2,210 accidents, 1,098 were due to speed, 319 due to negligence, 151 for not leaving a safe distance, and 331 due to bad behavior.

Two deaths and 30 injuries from 17 accidents were due to flaws in the road.