Over 100 eco-tourism inns planned across Oman

MUSCAT, JAN 19 – In what promises to be a game-changer for the growth of domestic tourism in the Sultanate, a local Omani firm is preparing to roll out a comprehensive network of ‘rest areas’ — complete with public comfort rooms, restaurants, shops, WiFi and other amenities — at tourist attractions across the length and breadth of the country. Legion International LLC plans to set up a string of motor inns, service centres and public facilities at over 100 sites allocated by the Ministry of Tourism around the Sultanate. An agreement to this effect was first signed by the Ministry in March 2018, granting Legion International LLC lease rights to scores of sites under a 25-year-long contract, extendable by a similar period.

Replicating a highly successful model that is credited with fuelling tourism on a major scale in key markets across the world, Legion International’s proposed ‘Omari’ brand of rest areas will be established at least seven locations in the first phase, followed by a similar number in the second phase.

Targeted locations include: Qalhat and Wadi Tiwi (Sur), Toal (Dima Wa’ attayeen), Ras Al Hadd, Al Safala (Bahla), Al Mazaara (Qurayat), Wadi Shab (Sur) Wadi Ahan and Wadi Jizzi (Suhar), Masah (Al Buraimi), Wadi Hibi (Suhar), Aseelah (Jaalan Bani Bu Ali), Deera (Dima Wa’ attayeen) and Al Ghabi (Bidiya).

Plans drawn up by the developer envisage three different models of Omari-branded rest areas at these sites. The first category comprises ‘Omari Motor Inns’ featuring public comfort rooms, restaurants and cafes, local shops and markets, children’s play areas and gardens. Additionally, in conjunction with filling stations, the company will invest in Omari Service Centres that also offer car repair and associated facilities. Finally, there is the Omari Oasis which, in addition to public comfort

rooms, comes equipped with outlets providing fast food, fruit juices and ice-creams.

The project’s promoters see transformational benefits for the goal of driving traffic into areas of the Sultanate that are rich with tourism potential but currently lack any public facilities.

“Legion International’s mission is to provide much-needed, well-equipped rest areas along with affordable facilities and services to make the travel experience for the local, regional and international tourists a more pleasurable and hassle-free experience,” said Kadambani Jhala, Founder and Chairperson — Legion International.

“The project aligns with the Tourism Ministry’s goal to enhance Oman’s appeal as a global destination and boost tourist inflows in the country. As pioneers of this type of project, our goal is to pave the way for future projects and investment opportunities.”

According to Kadambani Jhala, the project has the potential to enhance drive travel experiences for visitors travelling out in the provincial areas as well as encourage visitors to travel to and beyond major tourism destinations.

“The value for tourists consists in providing memorable and unique experiences complemented by warm hospitality, quality affordable services, high security and great levels of comfort. By tailoring affordable services specifically to local and regional guests, developing lesser known destinations, and creating specialised attractions and infrastructure, this push could have a strong impact on growing the number of nationals travelling around the Sultanate,” she said.

Eng Michael Katz, Founder CEO, said the Omari concept, while rooted in eco-tourism and sustainability principles, will ensure international quality standards across its business model. “The Omari Centres will promote sought-after tourism experiences and an international quality of facilities for local and international travellers. The value for tourists comes from providing memorable and unique experiences complemented by warm hospitality, quality service, affordability and easy access to comfortable services.”

He further added: “The Legion initiative will provide high quality international standard facilities for host communities; promoting cultural, social and environmental sustainability. Local communities will experience true value in tourism development demonstrating that well designed facilities encourage local employment, with an increased sense of well-being with enhanced social and environmental awareness. The environment and local culture conservation is part of the value to be delivered to present and future host communities.”

Design Director Jamal al Zeedi noted that the rest areas will serve as sustainable modern conveniences for local and international tourists. “We aim to create a benchmark for a high-quality eco-friendly, sustainable commercial developments. Our focus on is on utilising building technologies that are recyclable, Made in Oman, utilise alternative energy systems, and Grey water systems to irrigate all Oman native plants which require 10 per cent of the water of imported plants,” he added.

Related