Over 1.5m vehicles registered in Sultanate at end of December 2020

Muscat: The total number of registered vehicles until the end of December 2020 was 1,557,453 vehicles, which is a rise of 0.6% compared to the same period of 2019, according to a recent update from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of vehicles with temporary registration (the numbers use for a short period due to the examination purpose before the registration, included the export and import vehicles) reached 15,351 vehicles, an increase of 27% over the end of 2019. Private vehicles topped the list of vehicles registered, with number of 1,221,302 vehicles, followed by 239,639 commercial vehicles and 29,931 taxis.

Meanwhile there was a drop in the number of rental, government (does not include military vehicles) and motorbikes registered by 5.3%, 2.3% and 3.1%, respectively. –ONA