Outward Bound trains 60 youths in life skills

Muscat, Sept 3 – Outward Bound Oman (OBO), in collaboration with BAE Systems (OBO), has trained over 60 students in soft skills to help them get jobs. The main focus of OBO’s courses is the development of personal responsibility, leadership, building confidence, communication and teamwork. Away from the distractions of mobile phones, a multi-day challenging journey through the wadis and peaks of Jabal Akhdhar will provide the opportunity to put all of the theoretical skills into practice, before a period of reflection and action planning will bring each course to a close.

Ian Lane, General Manager, BAE Systems Oman, commented, “Outward Bound is an incredible organisation which provides excellent opportunities for young Omanis to develop their team working skills and embrace outdoor activities in a fun yet challenging environment. We are delighted to continue to support Outward Bound and we recognise the importance of continuing to develop the knowledge and skills of Oman’s national youth.”

The courses were a huge success in terms of boosting participants confidence, teaching them key skills sought by employers, delivering vital environmental awareness and the value of community service. Aziz al Bareedi, a participant on the course, said after finishing the course, “The course helped me a lot. I realised that good planning helps us accomplish so much, and with less effort. I also realised that staying away from all the technological distractions gives you an amazing opportunity to discover and learn about yourself.”

Founded in 1941, Outward Bound is one of the world’s oldest and most far-reaching human resource development organisations, with over 30 schools world-wide. Outward Bound Oman is the first Outward Bound school in the Arab world, something that reflects the forward-thinking vision of His Majesty’s government as it strives to develop the human potential of Oman. Since its launch in 2009, OBO has helped unlock the potential of more than 12,000 people.

