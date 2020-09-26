Outdoor sports activities to resume in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth issued a circular on Thursday that allows the committees, clubs, and national teams to resume their activities.

The organizers must ensure the absence of an audience at the venue and follow the precautionary procedures issued by the Supreme Committee and international federations for each game.

The organizers should assign specialists working in sports complexes and clubs and medical equipment workers to ensure that all health requirements are met before the start of training and matches in coordination with the sports federations.

They should sterilize all sports facilities before resuming activities and publish the necessary instructions at the entrances to sports facilities on social networking sites and in public places.

Direct physical contact should be avoided and periodic health checks must be conducted on players and members of the technical and administrative officials.

It requires technical and administrative officials and workers to wear masks inside the sports facility.

Players are required to use special sports equipment.

Gatherings after the end of training should be avoided.

No gatherings at car parks and stadium entrances.

Wash and disinfect hands frequently, and avoid touching the eyes and face.