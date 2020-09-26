Outdoor sports activities resume

MUSCAT, Sept 26: The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth issued a circular on Friday that allows the committees, clubs, and national teams to resume their outdoor activities.

The organisers must ensure the absence of an audience at the venue and follow the precautionary procedures issued by the Supreme Committee and international federations for each game.

The organisers should assign specialists working in sports complexes and clubs to ensure that all health requirements are met before the start of training and matches in coordination with the sports federations.

They should sterilise all sports facilities before resuming activities and publish the necessary instructions at the sports facilities and social media.

Direct physical contact should be avoided and periodic health checks must be conducted on players and members of the technical and administrative officials.

It requires technical and administrative officials and workers to wear masks inside the sports facility.

Players are required to use special sports equipment. Gatherings after the end of training should be avoided.

