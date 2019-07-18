OTTC set to host junior international camp in Salalah

Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) is gearing up to host an international camp for junior players in Salalah in coordination with International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) from July 20 to 31. As many as 32 players and 32 coaches from different countries will take part in the camp activities and competitions.

The Sultanate hosting this table tennis world class event comes after series of successful international championships and tournaments which were held in the last period including ITTF Challenge plus, Arab Table Tennis Championship, World ITTF series tournaments for hopes and cadets and besides the open international tournaments which was hosted in Muscat and included participation of top world ranking players.

The OTTC had successfully organised West Asian Junior Camp in January 2017 in Muscat and it had recorded participation of many players and coaches from different countries. The OTTC had showed its capability to host such top international events and this edition of international camp is another milestone achievement for OTTC.

The players in this edition of the camp had completed their qualification stages starting from nation level, then regional and finally at continental level. The 32 players representing all the continents including: Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, Antarctica, Australia and North America.

The players — who are under 12 years — will attend the camp competitions accompanied with their parents and technical team. Besides the comprehensive training sessions in the camp, there will be a training course for the coaches as part of the international camp for junior players.

A dedicated technical team from ITTF will be supervising the training sessions in the initial days of the camp. Also, after completion of the practicing periods, there will be a competitive tournament among the participants. The top winners of the camp will represent the ITTF team in the world junior competition under the name ‘ The international camp team’.