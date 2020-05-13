OTF lunches youth innovation programme

Muscat: Oman Technology Fund (OTF) in partnership with the UNICEF Oman has launched the Technology Challenge for Youth programme aimed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and build up virtual services platforms.

The programme seeks to provide support to start-up innovators through innovative platforms with the objective of developing technology-based solutions for the education and health sectors to help young Omanis cope with distance education and training problems as well as online employment.

The move was necessitated by the need to find technological solutions for virtual communication services including for telework at public and private establishments following the deactivation of physical institutions due to the Coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Chairman of OTF Board of Directors said the partnership with UNICEF Oman is a way to enhance Omani youth’s technological innovations related to university education, lifelong learning and employment but more importantly as a contribution to building a knowledge-based Omani community.