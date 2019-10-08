OTA discusses new plan for national players

MUSCAT: The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) board of directors discussed the strategic plans for next year during a meeting presided over by Chairman Khalid al Adi last week.

There will be a new criteria set for the training of the national team players according to their level of play which will include separating them into two groups. The main focus on training will be given to higher level players. However, players with lower levels will also be given the opportunity to train with the head coach. In addition, the amendment of support for high level players willing to participate internationally, the approval of participation of Fed Cup 2020 and the change of the monthly tournaments and junior leagues were also discussed. One point of discussion was the reduction of 60 per cent of the associations debts according to the report submitted by the OTA treasurer.

NEW ASSISTANT COACH

The OTA has appointed former national player Saleh al Zadjali to assist the coaches towards the development of national players. These include setting up courses that can help national trainers to qualify for the international tennis certification ( level 1 and level 2). Al Zadjali will monitor support for Oman international player Fatma al Nabhani and Davis Cup player Abdullah Hamdi al Barwani for their training programmes.

The OTA will host a camp for under-14 West Asia boys and girls in Muscat from December 19 to 27. This will be supported by the International Tennis Federation. The board members also agreed on the participation of the national team boys and girls in an under-14 tournament in Doha.

The squad will include three players, one coach and an administrator.

Oman junior team will take part in the GCC Under 14 championship in Bahrain in November.

Related