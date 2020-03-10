OTA begins mini tennis programme

MUSCAT: The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) initiated the second stage of the mini tennis programme at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher with the presence of star player Fatma al Nabhani who participated in training the players and parents. OTA Executive Manager Salman Abdul Rahim Al Balushi supervised the event.

There were 30 participants from public and private schools after they were chosen based on their performance during the programme. The second mini tennis programme focuses on players from ages 5 to 7.

The federation seeks to expand the number of female and male players where they will then move into the next level and join the national team. Previously, the federations started the first mini tennis programme where a large number of players joined and are now participating in the local tournaments and the monthly junior tournament with great performance and good results where they are training to be included in the national team in the future.

The mini tennis programme is monitored by a group of tennis coaches from the association led by the head coach Nabil Dob, senior coach Suleiman al Rawahi, coach Soufian Dob and Sergey Pershin.

OTA Executive Manager Salman al Balushi, supervisor of the mini tennis programme, recalled that the first programme was very successful.

“We hope the second phase will attract players and families to take part in the OTA’s programmes. The OTA values the efforts of the players and parents for their cooperation during the start of the second mini tennis programme. We look forward to involve more participants in the programme,” Salman al Balushi said.

Coach Suleiman Al Rawahi said the first mini tennis programme was successful in grooming young players.

“During the first edition, the young children have learned a lot on basics of tennis. The parents also deserve praise for their role in helping these kids to develop their game.”

“The OTA aims to expand the base of the game in the Sultanate and thereby provide a good talent pool for the national teams in the near future,” Al Rawahi added.

Related