OSA transfers its successful online qualification experience to ASF

Muscat: Taha bin Sulaiman al Kashari, Chairman of Oman Swimming Association (OSA) and Chairman of the Arab Swimming Federation(ASF), said that OSA sought to transfer the online qualification experience to the Arab federations after the remarkable success of the virtual lectures that were held in the Sultanate.

In a statement, Al Kashari added that the experience was a great success and much welcomed by the participating trainers in the Sultanate, whether members of or affiliated with OSA, the Ministry of Sports Affairs or academies and private schools as well as lecturers from inside and outside the Sultanate.

In his statement, Al Kashari pointed out to the expansion of the qualification from the local to the Arab framework and the encouragement of more than 13 Arab national federations to participate in these courses that have been organized to take place throughout the current month. He explained that ASF concluded yesterday the third lecture entitled “Sports Hospitalization” by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim el Desouky, Technical Director in the Egyptian Swimming Federation, with the participation of all Arab federations.

Al Kashari stated that OSA will continue the online qualification program by organizing two new courses in arbitration. He added “The first course will be about the open-water swimming by Omani international referee Abdel-Moneim Al-Alawi on Tuesday, July 21st, and the second one will be about short distance swimming by Dr Maha al Zawy, an international referee from Tunisia”. —ONA