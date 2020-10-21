OQ, Suhar Wali’s Office join hands to manage 4 Social Centres in Suhar

Suhar: OQ Company, the Social Development Committee at Suhar Wali’s Office and Jusoor Foundation on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to manage the establishment of OQ’s Social Centres.

This MoC will determine the cooperation areas between the three parties with regard to running these four social centres.

According to Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Hinai, Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Refineries and Petrochemicals at OQ, each of the four centres will include a multi-purpose hall, theatre, seminar rooms, administrative and support facilities.

“The OQ Company is keen on providing integrated amenities that serve the community individuals across all segments. These centres can be utilized for hosting various cultural and social events, conducting awareness activities, workshops, and capacity-building programmes to empower community members in various fields and they can help enhancing community awareness, improve services and instill an environment of cooperation among the local community,” Dr Hilal al Hinai said.

The MoC was signed by Shaikh Badr bin Nasser al Farsi, Deputy Wali of Suhar, on behalf of the Social Development Committee, Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Hinai, Advisor to CEO of the Refineries and Petrochemicals at OQ and Ahmed bin Ibrahim al Naqbi, Acting Executive Manager of Jusoor Foundation. –ONA