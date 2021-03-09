OPWP to launch sustainability awareness campaign ‘Daymah’

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 9 –

Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) is set to launch a virtual campaign named ‘Daymah’ next Sunday in line with its vision to become the regional leader in sustainable procurement of power and water.

To this end, OPWP is collaborating with the Ministry of Education in launching the CSR initiative which aims at raising awareness on sustainable and renewable energy resources among the youths in Oman.

The programme is planned to be executed next week for four days. The sustainability campaign invites children of grades 5 and 6 to take part in a series of interactive lessons educating them on renewable energy resources and the generation of electricity.

The programme is targeting to involve 100 students in its first phase in an engaging and fun experience for children, incorporating various zones with different activities and experiments to enjoy. This virtual event will also feature a series of cartoon episodes representing the characters of ‘Shams’ means ‘Sun’ and ‘Najam’ means ‘Star’ and their mother who are presenting different electricity and renewables educational topics in a very attractive way.

“With the depleting traditional energy resources available in the world it is becoming critically important to incorporate sustainable resources in our day to day lives, any planned future change should be deployed until it become a culture’’, OPWP’s Communication Officer and the manager in charge of Daymah Campaign, Marwa bint Yahya al Mughairiyah stated.

“We believe our children of today hold the future of tomorrow, where such campaigns are a valuable step towards building a better, brighter future for the world and Oman, and an important step forward in our global efforts towards protecting the well-being of our planet’’, she added.