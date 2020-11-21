Opinion poll to measure living conditions

MUSCAT: The fourth cycle of a nation-wide opinion poll aimed at measuring the living conditions of citizens will begin today and continues till December 10. Conducted by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the poll seeks to measure citizens’ satisfaction over some aspects of their living conditions particularly those related to health, environment, employment, entertainment, social relationships and priorities. A sample of 1,500 individuals from various governorates will participate in the poll which has less than 3 per cent margin of error. It also targets to gauge the changes in living conditions that have emerged since the first cycle of the survey was conducted in October 2014, and the second one in October 2016 and the third in November 2018. With a view to saving time and effort, data will be collected through mobile phones. — ONA

