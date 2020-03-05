Head stories 

Opec recommends big output cut

Oman Observer

VIENNA: Ministers from the Opec cartel of oil-producing countries on Thursday recommended a drastic production cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to their allies to counter a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
However, it remains to be seen whether the Opec+ states — Russia in particular — will be prepared to countenance such a large cut when they join the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Friday.
Opec nations — led by the world’s third-largest oil producer Saudi Arabia — agreed on Thursday to recommend “a further adjustment of 1.5 million barrels per day until June 30, 2020,” a statement issued by the Vienna-based bloc said. — AFP

You May Also Like

Rains lash Dhofar – Storm claims a girl’s life

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Rains lash Dhofar – Storm claims a girl’s life

Iran says tests new missile

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iran says tests new missile

UN envoy warns Tripoli fight could spark ‘conflagration’

Oman Observer Comments Off on UN envoy warns Tripoli fight could spark ‘conflagration’