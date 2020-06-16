OPAL signs MoU with Mitsui E&P Middle East

Muscat: Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), has joined hands for the first time with Mitsui E&P Middle East BV for sponsorship OPAL’s Employability Training programme.

To this end, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) setting out the terms of a collaborative partnership was signed by the two parties at OPAL premises in Al Khuwair, Muscat on Tuesday. Representing OPAL, the MoU was signed by Abdulrahman al Yahyaee, CEO and by Najeeb al Harthy, Director, GM and COO of Mitsui E&P Middle East BV.

This scheme will enable training for up-skilling a group of fresh graduates in a time period of three-month program. Funding of such a programme is part of Mitsui corporate responsibility to the community while OPAL will be in charge of designing and supervision of the full program with guarantee that candidates are gaining the right educational background and that the training providers are complying with OPAL quality assurance.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Yahyaee said, “We are delighted to expand our cooperation with Mitsui and build on the success of the well-established OPAL Training programmes. The signing of this agreement reflects our commitment to constantly improve the sector and industry in Sultanate at large.”

Najeeb al Harthy stressed that by funding such programmes, Mitsui aim not only to create job opportunities for young Omanis, but also to furnish them with necessary tools and skill sets required for acquiring successful careers. –ONA