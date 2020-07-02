OPAL hosts maiden meeting of Skills Sector Unit

The first meeting of the Oil and Gas Sector Skills Unit (SSU) Governing Board meeting was held at the headquarters of the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) on Wednesday, in the presence of representatives of the sector and relevant government organisations.

This meeting, adhering to all COVID -19 safety precautions, follows the recent licensing of OPAL by the Occupational Standards Centre (OSC) as the Sector Skills Unit for the oil and gas sector. It particularly comes as a result of efforts by the Human Resources Committee for the In-Country Value under the auspices of Ministry of Oil and Gas and its initiative to enhance the national framework by developing professional standards for the sector. This then paved the way for the adoption of the SSU as one of the labour market and employment initiatives in the National Economic Diversification Programme through the Occupational Standards Center at the Ministry of Manpower.

Abdul Rahman al Yahyai, CEO of OPAL, explained that this license is the first of its kind in the Sultanate and a milestone for establishing entities which represent various economic sectors, enabling them to take charge of monitoring the structure and needs of the labour market in different sectors, and translating them into knowledge products that would align education and training outcomes with these needs.

During the meeting, a presenter from the Occupational Standards Centre (OSC) presented a detailed presentation on the SSU role and responsibilities, followed by the Oil and Gas Sector Skill Unit (SSU) projects and operation plan presented by Abdullah Mohammed al Busaidi, the Oil and Gas Sector Skill Unit (SSU) Manager. Subsequently, the Governing Board Chairperson and Vice-chairperson were elected by the SSU Board members.