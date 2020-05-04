Ooredoo Oman launches 5G home internet

Ooredoo Oman has launches its 5G Home Internet plans, enabling customers to get faster connectivity than current services. Customers will get a free plug-and-play 5G modem when they sign up for a 24-month contract.

At RO28 for 20 MB speed and RO35 per month for 100 MB speed, customers will experience connectivity up to 10 times faster than current home internet services, along with 1,000 GB of data.

Ian Dench, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Oman, said, “The launch of Ooredoo’s new 5G Home Internet will bring high-speed internet access to new area of the sultanate. This new high speed ‘wireless fiber’ using 5G technology will take internet use to a whole new level and open up a world of new ways of living; something we are on the cusp of, but which can now expand dramatically. By providing our customers with this transformative technology, we will be giving them the best possible data experience so that they can enjoy the internet even more.”

Ooredoo has been preparing for the transition to 5G Home Internet since 2019, rolling out demonstrations and experience zones at stores in Muscat and Salalah. A number of customers in Muscat, Barka, Sohar, Salalah, Al Buraimi and Nizwa will be able to enjoy a new world of fast-speed connectivity.