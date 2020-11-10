OOC reviews preparation of OCA meeting

MUSCAT: Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Board of Directors held the sixth meeting this year under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed Al Busaidy, OOC Chairman, where many important issues were discussed, including the approval of holding the Ordinary General Assembly for this year next December.

The Board discussed the ongoing preparations for holding a meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia in Muscat next December. The committee will be represented in the meeting by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidy, and Shaikh Badr bin Ali al Rawas, board member.

As for foreign participation, the council has assigned the work team formed by the Planning and Following-up Committee to follow up on the sports federations and committees that have expressed their desire to participate in the regional, continental and international competitions for the next year, and to contribute to preparing the teams by developing plans and programmes for each federation and committee and standing on their preparations and the extent of their readiness.

The schedule includes the 32nd Olympic Games (Tokyo 2021), the Asian Beach Games (Sanya, China), the third GCC sports games (Kuwait), the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (Turkey), the indoor Asian Games (Thailand) and the Asian Youth Games (China).

