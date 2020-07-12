Local 

OOC Board of Directors meets

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) on Sunday held its 4th meeting of the year at its headquarters, under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi.

The board approved minutes of its 3rd meeting held on June 25th. It reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken at its 2nd and 3rd meetings.

The meeting also reviewed minutes of meetings of the Board’s assisting committees, including the Planning and Follow-up Committee and the Oman Olympic Solidarity Committee.

It also reviewed a number of high priority items on its agenda and took the necessary decisions. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7177 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

About 3,184 trademarks registered in 7 months

Oman Observer Comments Off on About 3,184 trademarks registered in 7 months

Omani doctor presents research paper in US

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani doctor presents research paper in US

Omani students in Australia, New Zealand told to be vigilant

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani students in Australia, New Zealand told to be vigilant