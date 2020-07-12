OOC Board of Directors meets

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) on Sunday held its 4th meeting of the year at its headquarters, under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi.

The board approved minutes of its 3rd meeting held on June 25th. It reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken at its 2nd and 3rd meetings.

The meeting also reviewed minutes of meetings of the Board’s assisting committees, including the Planning and Follow-up Committee and the Oman Olympic Solidarity Committee.

It also reviewed a number of high priority items on its agenda and took the necessary decisions. –ONA