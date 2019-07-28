OOC arm holds activities as part of Salalah Festival

SALALAH: Oman Sport and Active Society Committee of OOC holds many activities coinciding with Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 from July 27 to August 1.

The opening of the exhibition was under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Ufait al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality and in presence of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, OOC Chairman, Dr Farid Bin Khamis al Zadjali, Board of Directors’ Member and Shaikh Bader bin Ali al Rawas, member of the Board of Directors in addition to other Oman Sport and Active Society Committee’s members as well as festival’s visitors and various media.

Oman Sport and Active Society Committee will organise a lecture entitled ‘Physical Activity Maintains Physical Health’ given by Dr Manal bint Salem al Rawas, Chairman of Health Education and Community Initiatives, under the auspices of Dr Nour bint Hassan al Ghassani, Chairperson of the Omani Society in Salalah. In addition, the OCC arm will also hold ‘The Walk Day’ event for the public of Marbat on July 31, with the participation of officials, athletes, sports figures and various segments of society.

Oman Sport and Active Society Committee is participating for the second year in Salalah Tourism Festival. It had last year organised an exhibition entitled ‘Active Sports Community’.

