OOC all set for chairman election today

MUSCAT: Ziad bin Ali bin Yousuf al Balushi, Chairman of the Election Committee of the Omani Olympic Committee (OOC), said that the election procedures are being proceeded according to the approved programme to elect the OOC chairman to complete the current Board of Directors’ term (2017-2020).

The Election Committee will conduct and manage all related to the election process to be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at the OOC headquarters. The winner will be announced by the committee after the election.

The OOC General Assembly has earlier adopted regulations for the elections in accordance with the recent OOC Statutes amendments that is governing the related electoral procedures and ensure the principles of transparency, independence and equality. The GA approved the formation of the Election and Appeals Committees in accordance with the requirements of the regulations as considered by two independent entities that obtains legal competencies and good experience in sports fields.

The Elections Committee held five meetings during which it decided on all matters related to the election process. In the second meeting, it set the election’s date, approved the election procedures, candidacy forms, and drafted it in the local press on May 22, 2019. At the third meeting, it received the preliminary list of candidates.

Only two applications were received, from Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosani and Sayed Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi and were declared eligible to contest in the election.

A list of representatives of the GA members who are entitled to attend and vote were approved later.

