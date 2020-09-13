Only one hand luggage per person

Muscat: A passenger will be allowed to carry one hand baggage including a laptop along with another from duty-free shop as part of COVID-19 norms set by the Civil Aviation Authority after the airports reopen on October 1.

“This has been done to avoid the accumulation of the hand luggage at security points,” the CAA said.

Only travelers will be allowed to enter the departure terminal, while one person will be accompanied for those with special needs.

Passengers must also submit an online form indicating that s/he is free of COVID-19 and its symptoms. They must come to the airport at least three hours before the flight departure or if possible even four hours.

No traveler suffering from COVID-19 disease or its symptoms specified by the Ministry of Health will be permitted to enter the airport.

All travelers must wear masks properly upon arrival at the airport and during the duration of the trip.

Omanis traveling abroad should have health insurance, including that of COVID-19, of the destination country. The traveler must comply with the procedures of the country he wants to travel to.

Citizens and residents are allowed to leave the Sultanate without the need for a travel permit.

Currently, passengers holding a new visa and approved by MoFA are allowed to enter.

Passengers holding expired resident permit/visa are allowed to enter provided they have MoFA approval.

Diplomatic passport holders do not require prior approval to enter/exit.

Passengers holding employment visa exceeding 180 days stay outside Oman must have clearances from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Directorate General of Passports and Residency.