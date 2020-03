Muscat: As a precautionary measure against coronavirus COVID-19, travel on ‘Ferries’ (Shinas – Khasab – Dibba – Limah) and (Shannah – Masairah) routes are limited to Omani citizens and residents who live and work in Mussandam or Masairah.

Travel for tourism or any other purposes is not allowed starting from March 19 until further notice, Mwasalat said on Thursday.