Online workshop on patient safety

Muscat, Dec 22 – The Ministry of Health’s Directorate General of Quality Assurance Center (DGQAC) organised recently a online workshop to train the trainers (TOT) on implementation of the World Health Organization (WHO) Patient Safety Friendly Institutions Initiative in collaboration with the WHO Oman Office and with technical support from the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO).

The Initiative is a WHO-led initiative that encourages safe health practices in health care facilities as a core element of services provided.

The initiative provides a comprehensive set of standards and a framework through which hospitals can deliver safer patient care. It assesses hospitals’ performance from a patient safety perspective, builds capacities of staff in patient safety and actively integrates patients and communities in improving health care safety.

The two-day training aimed to train the healthcare professionals and raising their efficiency on the first version of the Patient Safety Assessment Manual, as well as enhance their skills in healthcare that would enable them to assess the health institutions based on patient safety manual. The standards that are being addressed during the training are a large array of measures, spanning from leadership to environment to infection control and drug safety. Patient safety in Oman presents a model for countries around the world in developing sustainable patient safety systems and quality of care.

Dr Qamra al Sariri, Director-General of Quality Assurance Centre, stressed that the DGQAC’s vision is a world-class national reference in quality of health services and patient safety. She added that the health institutions in Oman have improved the patient safety level through accessing the health services. Furthermore, the MOH and the public and private health institutions in the Sultanate and in cooperation with the world institutions and organisations, particularly the WHO have formulated policies, plans and health interventions with specific targets in various fields that contribute to improving the health services.

Since 2016, Oman has invested considerably in implementing patient safety standards in a large proportion of its health care settings. In August 2018, the Directorate General of Quality Assurance Centre (CQA), of the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman was designated as the WHO Collaborating Centre for Quality and Patient Safety Training, as a result of tireless work over the past years to improve quality of care and patient safety.

The training attended by (60) participants from different quality management, patient safety and primary healthcare department with participation of a number of national and international speakers.

The trainers include experts from, WHO, Oman MOH, various bodies and the Ireland Quality Improvement & Patient Safety Team.

