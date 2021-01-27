Online registration for Indian schools admissions from Feb 1

The online registration for admission in Indian Schools in the capital area for the next academic year (2021-2022) will start from February 1, 2021, for Classes KG I to IX.

The centralized admission system with online registration introduced by the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman has facilitated the entire admission process, making it convenient for parents and schools to take care of rush for admissions.

Online registration for admissions is applicable to seven Indian Schools in the capital area – Indian School Bousher, Indian School Muscat, Indian School Darsait, Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir, Indian School Al Ghubra, Indian School Al Seeb and Indian School Al Maabela.

Considering the COVID pandemic situations, admission procedures have been made completely online; parents, therefore, do not have to visit the Schools for submission of documents or the remittance of admission processing fee.

The closing date of online registration is February 28, 2021. For more details about the admission process, parents are advised to visit www.indianschoolsoman.com