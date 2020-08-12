One year jail, RO2,000 fine for lockdown violation

A Court of First Instance in North al-Batinah on Wednesday convicted a citizen for violating the ban on any kind of movement issued by the Supreme Committee on

COVID 19, said a statement from Public Prosecution.

The court sentenced him to one year in prison, imposed a fine of RO2, 000, and withdrew his driving license for a period of six months from the date of the ruling.

The investigation authority was convinced that the convict violated the complete night lockdown and drove his vehicle during the ban hours under the influence of alcohol.

As the convict was driving his vehicle in residential neighborhoods fast and recklessly, so he was referred to the esteemed court of justice.