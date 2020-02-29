One virus-infected patient has recovered in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman said on Saturday that one of the patients infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) has recovered, while other cases are still subject to health follow-up and are in stable condition.

MOH called upon all citizens and residents to practice proper healthy habits when sneezing or coughing, in addition to maintaining hand wash with water and soap or the hand sanitizer.

MOH also urges all to not to pay attention to rumors and take the information from reliable sources.

The Ministry of Health has urged all travelers coming from Iran after February 9 to commit to staying in their homes and contact the Ministry of Health call center at (24441999) or the nearest health institutions.

In the event of symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, MOH called for the necessity of contacting the call center or the nearest health for medical care.

The Ministry advised placing the face mask when the person is going to the health institution, avoid public transportation and also be careful to adhere to the preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.