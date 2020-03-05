Main 

One new Coronavirus case, total cases reach 16

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Minister of Health on Thursday reported one new case of Coronavirus for a citizen returning from Milan, the capital city of Italy. The case is in stable condition and under quarantine.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate reached 16 (15 linked to recent travel to Iran and one linked to recent travel to Italy. Worth mentioning, two cases have been recovered and the other cases reported to be in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health urged people to adhere to quarantine procedures and avoid public places or places of worshiping.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5350 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Coastal road closed due to tidal waves in Suhar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Coastal road closed due to tidal waves in Suhar

Trump meets Turnbull, says spat ‘all worked out’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump meets Turnbull, says spat ‘all worked out’

Turkey to set up camp for Aleppo evacuees in Syria

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkey to set up camp for Aleppo evacuees in Syria