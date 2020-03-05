One new Coronavirus case, total cases reach 16

Muscat: The Minister of Health on Thursday reported one new case of Coronavirus for a citizen returning from Milan, the capital city of Italy. The case is in stable condition and under quarantine.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate reached 16 (15 linked to recent travel to Iran and one linked to recent travel to Italy. Worth mentioning, two cases have been recovered and the other cases reported to be in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health urged people to adhere to quarantine procedures and avoid public places or places of worshiping.